Cyclone Tauktae: 35-year-old dies as electric pole falls on him due to heavy wind at Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road

A 35-year-old biker died after an electric pole fell down on him at Palm Beach road in Sanpada on late Sunday evening. The accident took place due to the strong winds caused by Cyclone Tauktae, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Naralkar, a resident of Airoli and security guard by profession, was returning from work in Seawoods.

Around 9.30 pm, he was on his way home on his bike and his manager, Sunil Rathod, 27, who also stayed in the same area, was the pillion rider. After crossing the Moraj circle, as they were about to enter the bridge near Vashi station, the electric pole fell on their bike.