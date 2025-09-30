 Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized

Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized

The network of narcotics, which is spread across the country, has now reached as far as Pakistan. The Crime Branch Unit 3 team has revealed that drugs were being smuggled into India from a small village in Pakistan located near the Rajasthan border.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Virar Crime Branch Unit 3 seizes over 2 kg of heroin worth ₹8 crore and arrests masterminds behind cross-border drug smuggling from Pakistan | Representational Image

Mumbai: The network of narcotics, which is spread across the country, has now reached as far as Pakistan. The Crime Branch Unit 3 team has revealed that drugs were being smuggled into India from a small village in Pakistan located near the Rajasthan border.

Seizure Worth ₹8 Crore in Virar Operation

This shocking information came to light during the investigation following a recent operation by the Crime Branch where narcotics worth ₹8 crore were seized.

Rampant Drug Trafficking in Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander

FPJ Shorts
'Musalman Hone Ke Saza': Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Close Aide Mohsin Raza While Being Arrested In Bareilly - VIDEO
'Musalman Hone Ke Saza': Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Close Aide Mohsin Raza While Being Arrested In Bareilly - VIDEO
Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund
Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill
Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

The smuggling of narcotics has become rampant in the Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander cities. To curb this drug trafficking, campaigns have been launched under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik.

On September 11, the Virar Crime Branch Unit 3 team set a trap at Shripal Tower on Fatherwadi Rangenaka Road, arresting three accused: Samundarsingh Devda (49), Yuvrajsingh Rathod (28), and Takatsingh Rajput (38).

Details of the Seizure and Arrests

The police seized 2 kg 11 grams of heroin—a narcotic substance—valued at ₹8 crore 4 lakh 40 thousand from the accused. A case was registered against them at the Waliv Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, the main mastermind of this drug trafficking ring was arrested from Sirohi in Rajasthan. The arrested accused has been identified as Harisingh Tejsingh Ravloti Bhati (55).

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at the Waliv Police Station, and the police are conducting further investigation.

Cross-Border Links Confirmed

The arrested accused, Harisingh, resides in Satu village, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border. During the investigation, he confessed to the police that the drugs were being supplied from Pakistan.

Senior Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare of Virar Crime Branch Unit 3 stated that the accused was in contact with drug suppliers in Pakistan and was smuggling the drugs near the Jaisalmer border.

He further informed that the seized heroin is valued at more than ₹8 crore in the international market. This operation was carried out by the team of Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare, Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble, and others from the Virar Crime Branch Unit 3.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Rs 100 cr drug bust at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh: NCB probing hawala angle, links with Pakistan-based...
article-image

Earlier Seizure: Narcotics Worth ₹12,000 Crore from Telangana

Police investigation had previously revealed that drugs were being smuggled into Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar from the state of Telangana.

Following this, the Crime Branch team raided Telangana, demolishing factories. In this operation, about 6,000 kilograms of the narcotic substance Mephedrone were seized. The international market value of these drugs was ₹12,000 crore. This was the biggest operation within the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund

Maharashtra Govt Hosts Exhibition Of Rare Gandhi And Shastri Documents In Mulund

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Critically Injured As House Wall Collapses In Antop Hill

Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among...

Mumbai News: FAIMA Mental Health Helpline Receives 260 Calls In One Month Highlighting Stress Among...

Mumbai News: JJ Hospital To Offer Modern Dermatology Treatments Including Skin Grafting And Laser...

Mumbai News: JJ Hospital To Offer Modern Dermatology Treatments Including Skin Grafting And Laser...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit...

Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit...