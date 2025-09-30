Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized

Virar Crime Branch Unit 3 seizes over 2 kg of heroin worth ₹8 crore and arrests masterminds behind cross-border drug smuggling from Pakistan | Representational Image

Mumbai: The network of narcotics, which is spread across the country, has now reached as far as Pakistan. The Crime Branch Unit 3 team has revealed that drugs were being smuggled into India from a small village in Pakistan located near the Rajasthan border.

Seizure Worth ₹8 Crore in Virar Operation

This shocking information came to light during the investigation following a recent operation by the Crime Branch where narcotics worth ₹8 crore were seized.

Rampant Drug Trafficking in Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander

The smuggling of narcotics has become rampant in the Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander cities. To curb this drug trafficking, campaigns have been launched under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik.

On September 11, the Virar Crime Branch Unit 3 team set a trap at Shripal Tower on Fatherwadi Rangenaka Road, arresting three accused: Samundarsingh Devda (49), Yuvrajsingh Rathod (28), and Takatsingh Rajput (38).

Details of the Seizure and Arrests

The police seized 2 kg 11 grams of heroin—a narcotic substance—valued at ₹8 crore 4 lakh 40 thousand from the accused. A case was registered against them at the Waliv Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Based on the information gathered during the investigation, the main mastermind of this drug trafficking ring was arrested from Sirohi in Rajasthan. The arrested accused has been identified as Harisingh Tejsingh Ravloti Bhati (55).

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at the Waliv Police Station, and the police are conducting further investigation.

Cross-Border Links Confirmed

The arrested accused, Harisingh, resides in Satu village, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border. During the investigation, he confessed to the police that the drugs were being supplied from Pakistan.

Senior Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare of Virar Crime Branch Unit 3 stated that the accused was in contact with drug suppliers in Pakistan and was smuggling the drugs near the Jaisalmer border.

He further informed that the seized heroin is valued at more than ₹8 crore in the international market. This operation was carried out by the team of Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranavare, Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble, and others from the Virar Crime Branch Unit 3.

Earlier Seizure: Narcotics Worth ₹12,000 Crore from Telangana

Police investigation had previously revealed that drugs were being smuggled into Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar from the state of Telangana.

Following this, the Crime Branch team raided Telangana, demolishing factories. In this operation, about 6,000 kilograms of the narcotic substance Mephedrone were seized. The international market value of these drugs was ₹12,000 crore. This was the biggest operation within the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate.

