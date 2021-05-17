In Pics: Waterlogging in Mumbai as city witnesses unprecedented heavy rains due to Cyclone Tauktae

Nearly a year after cylone Nisarga had hit several parts of Maharashtra including capital city Mumbai, today Cyclone Tauktae hit the city leaving traces of destruction, heavy rains and gusty winds behind. With the emergence of 'Tauktae' the climatic conditions triggered leading to very heavy rains in many parts of Mumbai. The citizens got to witness unprecedented showers before the actual monsoon season arriving in the city.

However the destruction caused by the gusty winds with heavy showers has affected the infrastructure of the city. Several areas in the city were waterlogged. Waterlogging was reported in Gamadiya Junction on Pedder Rd, Netaji Palkar Chowk at R.T.I Junction, Hindmata junction, Mahalaxmi Junction, Milan Subway in Santacruz and traffic was slow-moving at Chheda Nagar Jn., Sai Nath Subway, King Circle.

Labelled as the 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm', Tauktae hit Mumbai with full fury. Winds blew at 114 kmph in the city today Monday afternoon as the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was passing close to the coast barrelling towards Gujarat.

However, as per the Mumbai IMD, the highest wind speed of 108 km per hour was recorded at the Colaba observatory in the afternoon, said Shubhangi Bhute, senior director, IMD Mumbai.

Here's a look at some of the areas which were left water logged as the unexpected showers hit the city: