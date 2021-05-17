Cyclone Tauktae turns 'extremely severe'; Mumbaikars share pics and videos on Twitter

Cyclone Tauktae has further intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS).

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 75-85 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3 hours.

In Mumbai, five temporary shelters each have been put up in 24 civic wards of the metropolis so that citizens can be shifted there if necessary.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said.

Meanwhile, in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, two persons died and another was injured after a tree fells on a hut, an official said. It wasn't clear if the incident was directly related to the severity of the cyclonic storm.

The cyclone caused heavy destruction in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and now Mumbai is all set to brace the storm. Since it has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, people are panicking and making sure that they stay safe. Thousands of people have taken to Twitter to express their worry.

People are also sharing visuals of the cyclone in Mumbai.

Here's what the discussion about cyclone Tauktae looks like on Twitter. Have a look.