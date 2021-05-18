In Pics: Cyclone Tauktae ravages Mumbai; wall, footpath near Gateway of India damaged

Mumbai: Cyclonic storm Tauktae damaged a sea-facing safety wall and iron gates near the iconic Gateway of India here and some jetty stones in the vicinity also got dislodged due to its impact, civic officials said on Tuesday.

The main structure of the historic monument did not suffer any damage, but a portion of the footpath near it caved-in, they said.

Huge tidal waves in the Arabian Sea threw heaps of garbage at the monument, which is a major tourist attraction, as the cyclonic storm passed close to the Mumbai coast on Monday, they said.