Mob lynching in Maharashtra's Palghar: Ashoke Pandit, Shefali Vaidya and Payal Rohatgi lash out at Uddhav Thackeray govt

Three unidentified people, including a 70-year-old, were lynched on Thursday night allegedly by over 100 people who suspected them of theft in Gadchinchle village of Palghar, Maharashtra.

"The preliminary reports suggest that these three had come from Kandivali and were on their way to Surat (in Gujarat). They were declared brought dead at the hospital. About 110 villagers were brought to police station for questioning," said Collector Kailash Shinde on Friday.

He also said that the villagers can be seen with stones in their hands in a clip of the incident which surfaced later. And that they even broke the windows of the car of the deceased men.

The villagers also attacked the police personnel when they tried to stop them and the personnel sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

Reportedly, rumours of a gang stealing children had gone viral throughout the area in the last few days. The crowd is believed to have suspected that the three men belonged to the gang and attacked them.

"I want to appeal to everyone to not believe in rumours. No one is coming to steal from your village or take your child's kidneys. Villagers have taken the matter into their hands and we will take necessary action," Shinde added.