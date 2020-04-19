Delhi Police arrest 2 Jamia students for February riots; Mahesh Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap and Co demand to stop 'witch-hunt' amid lockdown

Amidst the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police has arrested two Jamia Millia Islamia students, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, in connection with the North-East Delhi riots with took place in February earlier this year, in which at least 53 people lost their lives.

The 35-year-old PhD student, Meeran Haider, was arrested on April 2, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots. A Delhi court on Wednesday sent him to a judicial custody for 14 days after remaining in police custody for over 10 days.

Another student, Safoora Zargar, was arrested by the local police last Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi's Jaffrabad in February and was sent to police custody on April 13.

According to a report in The Print, both Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar are members of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group of current and former students of the university.

Meanwhile, over 20 film personalities, including Mahesh Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ratna Pathak Shah, on Sunday released a statement raising their voice against the arrest of students and activists by Delhi Police. They have urged the Delhi Police "to stop abusing the lockdown, respect the human rights of our fellow citizens and put an end to this witch-hunt."