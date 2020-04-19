Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray releases helpline number for those facing mental health issues amid lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday issued a helpline number for those facing mental health issues during lockdown period.
While addressing the issue about stress and anxiety owing the ongoing lockdown, Uddhav Thackeray released a helpline number where people of Maharashtra can seek help. BMC and Birla have collaborated for this one can reach out to 1800 120 820050 for any help or advice. Not just this, he also released another number for the Adivasis. They can call 1800 102 4040 for any help, which is a joint effort of the Adivasi Department and Project Mumbai.
Thackeray while speaking about the rise in domestic violence cases said such things won't be tolerated and appealed to women to call the Mumbai Police hotline number, 100, if they are facing any kind of abuse.
Suggesting that few districts in Maharashtra have shown decrease in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the districts will be divided into red, orange and green zones.
"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work," he said.
Some financial activities will start in Maharashtra from Monday onwards, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. "Tomorrow onwards we are starting some financial activities. If we don't run our economy now, we will be in a financial crisis after we come out of the corona crisis. We are starting some business activities in a limited way. Fortunately, several of our districts have zero positive cases," said the Chief Minister.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)