Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray says, state has conducted 66,796 coronavirus tests, 95% have been tested negative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said Maharashtra has so far conducted 66,796 coronavirus tests, out of which 95% have tested negative.

While addressing the state via Facebook Live, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We are all waiting for this war to get over. Like I had said earlier, if we could have seen our enemy, we could have won this war a long time ago. But this enemy is invisible. And another factor is that this enemy is using our own people to spread its infection. Determination, strength, patience all of these will stand us in good stead."

He also said it will be six weeks tomorrow since the lockdown came into force and and are constantly looking at the increase in positive cases and raising questions. "So I want to place some numbers in front of you," he said. Maharashtra has conducted 66,796 corona test, the Chief Minister informed. Out of these 95% have been tested negative and about 3600 were found COVID-19 positive; 350 have been treated and sent home and 52 patients are serious and our focus is to save them, he added.