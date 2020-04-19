Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray says, state has conducted 66,796 coronavirus tests, 95% have been tested negative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said Maharashtra has so far conducted 66,796 coronavirus tests, out of which 95% have tested negative.
While addressing the state via Facebook Live, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We are all waiting for this war to get over. Like I had said earlier, if we could have seen our enemy, we could have won this war a long time ago. But this enemy is invisible. And another factor is that this enemy is using our own people to spread its infection. Determination, strength, patience all of these will stand us in good stead."
He also said it will be six weeks tomorrow since the lockdown came into force and and are constantly looking at the increase in positive cases and raising questions. "So I want to place some numbers in front of you," he said. Maharashtra has conducted 66,796 corona test, the Chief Minister informed. Out of these 95% have been tested negative and about 3600 were found COVID-19 positive; 350 have been treated and sent home and 52 patients are serious and our focus is to save them, he added.
The Chief Minister also urged people to not hide their symptoms. "Doctors have told us that many are coming to us when they are already quite serious. There have been cases where they have passed away even before their results have been received. Please don't hide your symptoms. If you have fever, cold, cough, let us know," Thackeray urged.
Thackeray appealed people not be afraid or run away if they are experiencing any symptoms and visit clinics set up by the government. "Getting the coronavirus is not the end of the world. People have recovered. Those who have come in time, have recovered - including someone as young as six months," he added.
Thackeray while speaking about the rise in domestic violence cases said such things won't be tolerated and appealed to women to call the Mumbai Police hotline number, 100, if they are facing any kind of abuse.
Addressing the issue about stress and anxiety owing the ongoing lockdown, he released a helpline number where people of Maharashtra can seek help. BMC and Birla have collaborated for this can one can reach out to 1800 120 820050 for any help or advice. Not just this, he also released another number for the Adivasis. They can call 1800 102 4040 for any help, which is a joint effort of the Adivasi Department and Project Mumbai.
