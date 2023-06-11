MLA Sanjay Kelkar Says BJP Candidate Will Contest In Thane & Kalyan Constituencies

Tensions appear to be rising between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction), who are in a coalition government in the state. In Thane, a large BJP meeting was held on Sunday at the Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium. During the meeting, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar asserted that both the Thane and Kalyan constituencies belong to the BJP, and their candidate will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Friction After Molestation Case and Aggressive Stance

Earlier, when a molestation case was registered against senior BJP leader Nandu Joshi in Dombivali, a BJP office-bearer in Dombivli and Kalyan took an aggressive stance, declaring that they would not support the Shiv Sena in the Kalyan and Dombivali areas.

The BJP organized a public meeting in Thane Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday to highlight various schemes implemented by the Modi government over the past nine years. The event was attended by a large number of BJP office bearers from Thane district, demonstrating the party's strong presence in the region.

Sanjay Kelkar's Assertive Statements

During the meeting, MLA Sanjay Kelkar proclaimed that Thane, Kalyan, and Palghar constituencies belonged to the BJP and would remain so. His statements were met with enthusiastic slogans from the attending office bearers and workers.

Kelkar indirectly referred to MP Shrikant Shinde, stating, "Some individuals are pretending that they are working towards making Narendra Modi the prime minister again. I advise them to implement the schemes introduced by Prime Minister Modi instead of making empty statements. Furthermore, no one can win an election in Thane district without the support of the BJP."

Thane District as BJP's Stronghold

Ravindra Chavan, a senior BJP leader and state PWD minister, emphasized that Thane district is a stronghold for the BJP. He expressed confidence that winning the Thane Lok Sabha constituency is not a challenging task due to the party's robust organizational strength and loyal party workers.