Thane: Reserve Roads For Runners, Activist Writes To CM After Tragic Accident

Dr. Mahesh Bedekar of Bedeka Hospital, a social activist and runner, has penned a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging the reservation of roads in Thane city for morning and nighttime runners. This comes after a tragic incident near Hiranandani Meadows at Pawar Nagar in Thane, where a 40-year-old man named Varun Sharma lost his life after being fatally struck by a car while walking.

Bedekar expressed, "A significant number of runners choose Hiranandani Meadows, Vasant Vihar, Upavan, and Yeoor in Thane for their morning and nighttime training sessions. The traffic flow on these roads is considerably lower compared to other areas of the city."

The road mishap in Thane

In the Pawar Nagar area on Wednesday night, Varun Sharma, a resident of the Manpada area, was struck by a speeding car while he was walking. Eyewitnesses describe the accident as extremely severe, with significant damage caused to the front of the car involved. The police have apprehended Ayush Malwani (19) in connection with this incident.

Safety of the runners issue raised in the past

Bedekar further highlighted, "Just a few months ago, we witnessed the tragic incident where runner Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan lost her life after being struck by a speeding car while running in the Sea Face area of Worli, Mumbai. This incident deeply impacted the running community. Subsequently, over 200 runners from Thane addressed their concerns regarding safety to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and Police Commissioner Jaijit Singh. They emphasised the urgent need for ensuring the safety of runners. Additionally, there was a recent incident in the Yeoor area where a woman, who was out for a walk, was severely injured by a car driver."

"The severity of this accident cannot be overlooked. The woman involved suffered a broken leg and required medical treatment for approximately three months. Following Varun's accident, there is a prevailing atmosphere of fear among both runners and citizens who come to walk in the area."

Bedekar has brought attention to the unfortunate lack of available roads in Thane for runners and individuals who engage in walking for the purpose of maintaining good health. He expressed concern about the ongoing road construction in the city, which may lead to increased traffic and a subsequent rise in accidents.

As a result, there is a demand to reserve certain roads exclusively for citizens who engage in morning and nighttime walking and running, with restricted traffic access. Kasber Augustine, the founder of Thane Citizens Forum, stated, "Pawar Nagar, Upvan, and Yeoor have relatively low vehicular traffic. However, there is a significant influx of car drivers in these areas for late-night and early-morning driving practice. Unfortunately, many of these drivers engage in disruptive behavior, often fueled by alcohol consumption. Appropriate action needs to be taken against such individuals."