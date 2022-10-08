Thane: MACT awards Rs 24.05 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident in 2014

Representative Photo |

Thane: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 24.05 lakh to the family of a man who died in a freak road accident in 2014.

MACT member H M Bhosale ordered the four respondents in the case, including owners of two motorcycles and two insurance companies, to jointly and severally pay the compensation to the claimants along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The order dated September 27 was made available on Friday. The claimants, Keshav Shelake (68) and his wife Sunita (63), informed the tribunal that their son Sandeep Shelke, then aged 30, was earning Rs 15,828 per month and they were totally dependent on him, and sought a compensation of Rs 31 lakh.

According to the petition, on July 24, 2014, the victim was riding pillion on his relative's motorcycle, when another coming from the opposite direction with iron rods on it took a sharp turn near Nare village on Wada-Bhiwandi road.

The iron rods hit the victim, who fell and suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died six days later, the petition stated.

The respondents in the petition were Sudhakar V Shelke (owner of the motorcycle in which the deceased was travelling), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd, Mangal B Waghe, (owner of the other motorbike) and Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd.

The compensation amount of Rs 24.05 lakh, included Rs 20.83 lakh towards dependency loss, Rs 16,500 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses, Rs 88,000 towards filial consortium and Rs 2 lakh towards hospital and medical expenses.