 Maharashtra Faces ₹7,000–10,000 Crore Loss Under New GST Slab; BJP Moves To Highlight Consumer Benefits
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Faces ₹7,000–10,000 Crore Loss Under New GST Slab; BJP Moves To Highlight Consumer Benefits

Maharashtra Faces ₹7,000–10,000 Crore Loss Under New GST Slab; BJP Moves To Highlight Consumer Benefits

The state loss, according to highly placed sources, is Rs7,000 crore, although people in the know of the developments claim it might go beyond Rs10,000 crore.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
GST | File Image

Even as Maharashtra is set to lose a significant amount due to the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab structure that came into effect on Monday, the state government as of now has not decided to demand compensation for the losses, which is the line of approach adopted by the BJP-ruled states.

The state loss, according to highly placed sources, is Rs7,000 crore, although people in the know of the developments claim it might go beyond Rs10,000 crore.

On the contrary, the states ruled by the opposition parties have come together to raise their demands for the losses. The BJP-ruled states will accept whatever the Central government decides, sources say.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to take maximum political advantage of the GST slashing decision. Accordingly, all the trade bodies have been asked to display the benefits that the customers will be getting from the new structure. Besides advertisements, the shops and malls will display the new and the old GST structure, which is going to accrue benefits to the end customer.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation
Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation
Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video
Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In Vadner Amid Torrential Showers | Video
Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' Scheme
Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan Vari' Scheme
Sensex Climbs 147.53 Points To 82,307.50, Nifty Up 48.5
Sensex Climbs 147.53 Points To 82,307.50, Nifty Up 48.5

For instance, the state wing of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists will display the new structure at each medical shop.

Medical products that were earlier taxed at 12% GST will now fall under the 5% GST slab, resulting in a 6.25% reduction in MRP for customers. Similarly, the products that were charged 18% will save 11.02% with their inclusion in the 5% category. And, the products charged for 5% will now attract nil, end up saving 4.77% on MRP and those with 12% earlier and now categorised under zero per cent will save 10.72% on MRP.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...
article-image

The state wing of the chemists and druggists association has decided to sell its entire old stock –purchased under the earlier GST slabs of 12% and 18% – by charging GST at 5%, sources from the trade body said.

The BJP is keen on reaping the political benefits of the new structure, and the party leaders will put a major thrust on this in the coming days, it is said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation

Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation

Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In...

Maharashtra Rains: Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar Braves Floodwaters, Joins NDRF To Rescue Family In...

Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan...

Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms; Check...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain & Thunderstorms; Check...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP's Ameet Satam Promises Corruption-Free BMC, Robust Infrastructure & Safer Mumbai...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP's Ameet Satam Promises Corruption-Free BMC, Robust Infrastructure & Safer Mumbai...