Dr Zakir Naik Denies Reports of HIV, Calls Claims ‘Rubbish’; Family Said To Be Healthy

Fugitive tele-evangelist, Dr Zakir Naik |

In his first statement to the Indian media after news reports that he and his family have contracted an infectious disease, fugitive tele-evangelist, Dr Zakir Naik, who is facing charges of hate speech, terror financing, and money laundering in India, called the reports 'rubbish'.

Abedin bin Abdul Kader, his lawyer in Malaysia, where the Islamic preacher currently resides, said that Naik is 'hale and hearty'. "Naik did not even step into the particular hospital in Kuala Lumpur, let alone getting treatment there," said Kader, who added that his client was planning a defamation case against an Indian television channel that telecast a report about Naik and his family having contracted HIV.

Abedin, who spoke to the Free Press Journal from Shah Alam near Kuala Lumpur, said that the video showing Naik resting on a hospital bed is fake. "No such picture was taken. Friends in Malaysia and Singapore sent me the video for confirmation. While the hospital where he is reported to have been admitted exists, he has never stepped into the place," the lawyer said.

Naik's wife and the rest of the family, who were reported as ill with the same disease, are with him, said Abedin. "They are all well. They have not contracted any severe disease. It is all hate news," the lawyer added.

Naik, a qualified medical doctor, has been out of India since 2016, the year his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) was banned. He faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is accused of hosting 'peace' conferences where he attempted to convert non-Muslim attendees to Islam. The IRF is banned in India, and its offices and website have been shut down and blocked.

However, in an undated video, Naik is heard saying that his exile from India has not affected his da'wah or proselytising activities. "I had to leave India because I did da'wah. non-Muslims loved me, but the politicians did not like me," he is heard saying. He described his stay in Malaysia as hijra, a journey for the sake of religion. "I am doing more da'wah in India from Malaysia," he said.

The Interpol has rejected Indian appeals to issue a Red Corner notice against Naik. The Malaysian government has refused to extradite Naik to India, which has revoked his passport. Naik now has permanent resident status in Malaysia.