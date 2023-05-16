 Thane: TMC supporting unauthorised constructions by taking money, alleges BJP's Sanjay Kelkar
Thane: TMC supporting unauthorised constructions by taking money, alleges BJP's Sanjay Kelkar

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials are supporting the unauthorised constructions in the city by taking money per square meet, alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar.

Kelkar allegedly said that the construction of unauthorised buildings is currently underway in the city and the assistant commissioner and ward officers are aware of it but nobody is initiating any action against the same.

Slab collapse injures 3 in Thane

Three residents were injured when a slab on the first floor collapsed on Monday, May 15 at Amar Tower, a 25 years-old seven-storey unauthorised building in Bhaskar Colony at Naupada in Thane.

The injured residents were admitted to Paradkar hospital in Thane. BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar met these residents and inquired about their condition.

Kelkar wants TMC administration to 'wake up'

Kelkar said media that, "The Amar Tower accident is a lesson for TMC. I just want the TMC administration to wake up on time, otherwise the possibility of loss of lives due to such accidents in the coming monsoon cannot be ruled out."

Kelkar advised the TMC officials to avoid possible mishaps by conducting a survey of the number of constructions done in the last two years and the ongoing unauthorized constructions before monsoon.

