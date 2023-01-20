Thane: BJP's MLA Sanjay Kelkar along with supporters dresses in Koli attire for PM's function in BKC...

Thane: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Thursday, to inaugurate various projects many Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena supporters from Thane went to the function. Thane's BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar along with his supporters, dressed in Koli attire, attended the function.

The BJP leader Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare from Thane said that around 8000 to 9000 party workers were ready for the function and they arranged bus and other private vehicles for them.

Naresh Mhaske, Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena spokesperson from Thane said, " We arranged buses, private vehicles. Some around 15,000 party workers from Thane travelled to BKC."

Sanjay Kelkar said, "It was really a great feeling to be a part of PM Narendra Modi's function and excitingly I dressed a Koli attire with around 200 men and women from the Koli community from Thane dressed in Koli attire for the function."

Naresh Mhaske, Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare said that we also tried our level best to see that the common man should not get inconvenienced in the traffic due to our transportation for the Prime Minister event.

