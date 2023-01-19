IN PICS: PM Modi gifts projects worth Rs 39,000 Cr in an evening in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023
PM Modi lands in Mumbai, received by CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other leaders
FPJ
CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis honour PM Modi on stage with 'pagdi' and garland
Swapnil Sakhare
Supporters gather at BKC ground with posters to welcome honourable PM
Swapnil Sakhare
PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects, including the two lines of the Mumbai metro
Swapnil Sakhare
PM Modi waving at the crowd gathered at the event at BKC ground
Swapnil Sakhare
PM Modi presented with an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Swapnil Sakhare
CM Eknath Shinde addressing the inaugural event
Swapnil Sakhare
Deputy CM Fadnavis addressing the inaugural event
Swapnil Sakhare
PM Modi laid foundation stones of 7 sewage treatment plants, road concretisation project in Mumbai and redevelopment of the CST
Swapnil Sakhare
CM & Dy CM present the PM with another memento on stage
Swapnil Sakhare
Huge crowd at BKC ground in Mumbai
Swapnil Sakhare