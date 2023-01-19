IN PICS: PM Modi gifts projects worth Rs 39,000 Cr in an evening in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023

PM Modi lands in Mumbai, received by CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other leaders

FPJ

CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis honour PM Modi on stage with 'pagdi' and garland

Swapnil Sakhare

Supporters gather at BKC ground with posters to welcome honourable PM

Swapnil Sakhare

PM Modi on Thursday inaugurated various development projects, including the two lines of the Mumbai metro

Swapnil Sakhare

PM Modi waving at the crowd gathered at the event at BKC ground

Swapnil Sakhare

PM Modi presented with an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Swapnil Sakhare

CM Eknath Shinde addressing the inaugural event

Swapnil Sakhare

Deputy CM Fadnavis addressing the inaugural event

Swapnil Sakhare

PM Modi laid foundation stones of 7 sewage treatment plants, road concretisation project in Mumbai and redevelopment of the CST

Swapnil Sakhare

CM & Dy CM present the PM with another memento on stage

Swapnil Sakhare

Huge crowd at BKC ground in Mumbai

Swapnil Sakhare