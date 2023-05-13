TMC approves 10 construction proposals near Thane Central Jail | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has given approval to 10 construction proposals within a 150-meter radius around Thane Central Jail on Thursday. This decision will accelerate construction and repair work in the area.

While allowing construction within a 150-meter perimeter from the outer bank wall of Thane Central Jail, a buffer zone of 20 meters will be established.

Standing Advisory Committee formed

The Standing Advisory Committee, responsible for advising on the direct visibility of sensitive areas of the jail to ensure no security risks, has been formed. This committee, comprising members from the jails and civic body, was constituted as per the Home Department's directions. The committee meeting was chaired by the committee's chairman and TMC Chief, Abhijit Bangar.

During the meeting, the City Development Department presented a total of 10 proposals, including those for redevelopment, new construction, church repairs, and an expanded school building. This committee meeting took place for the first time since August 2017, providing momentum to long-pending construction projects and bringing relief to residents of buildings in dangerous conditions.

A team assigned for inspection visited all the proposed construction sites and gathered information. Drones were used to film the area, and a study was conducted to assess the visibility of the prison from the proposed building heights. Based on this information, the proposals were presented in the meeting. The committee thoroughly reviewed each proposal and unanimously approved them, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Committee Chairman Abhijit Bangar stated, "Strict compliance with rules regarding distance from the jail, regulations regarding 'dead wall,' roof slope work, and roof access ban should be ensured before granting an occupancy certificate for the proposed construction. Any violations reported by the Superintendent of Jails regarding the approved proposals will be duly addressed by the civic body."