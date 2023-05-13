Thane: UMC declares 294 buildings in city dangerous, issued notices to them

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Friday declared 294 buildings in Ulhasnagar city as dangerous and issued notices to them. Also, 8 buildings among 294 have been declared extremely dangerous and demolition order of the same has been given by UMC assistant commissioner Ganesh Shimpi.

People have lost their lives in past incidents in Ulhasnagar due to the collapse of dangerous building slabs during the rainy season.

Details of dangerous buildings in Thane

Ganesh Shimpi, UMC assistant commissioner said, "We surveyed the buildings in the city and found 294 buildings dangerous and given notices to them. Thousands of citizens in the building were shocked by this notice. 97 buildings are dangerous in ward committee no-1 while 71 in ward committee no. 2, 73 in Ward committee no.3 and 53 buildings in ward committee no. 4. Out of total 294 buildings, 8 are dangerous and need to be demolished while 50 buildings have been suggested to be repaired after vacating the occupants. 214 buildings have been advised to be repaired without vacating occupants and 22 buildings are said to need minor repairs."

Water, electricity cut in 8 'extremely dangerous' buildings

Shimpi added, "We have cut the electricity and water connection of the 8 buildings which were deemed extremely dangerous. The 50 buildings have to be repaired after vacating the occupants.There are hundreds of families in those 50 buildings and the UMC has faced the question of where to vacate them. Meanwhile, 1300 10-year-old buildings were given notices and asked to conduct structural audits. There is a possibility that some of those buildings will turn out to be dangerous and extremely dangerous. In case of accidents due to collapse of dangerous buildings, the civic body has no alternative accommodation for the displaced citizens."

The UMC commissioner Aziz Shaikh has recently announced the construction of a transit camp with the funds of Rs 30 crore approved by the state government.