 Thane police return 711 lost and stolen mobile phones worth ₹1.28 crore to owners in recovery event
Among the mobile phones, 25 Apple iPhones, 35 OnePlus, 152 Vivo, 136 Oppo, 136 MI, 107 Samsung and 120 others were recovered.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Thane: The Thane police on Thursday handed over 711 lost and stolen mobile phones costing ₹1.28 to their rightful owners. The city’s police zone-1 formed a special team for recovery operations.

The team used the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal to enter the personal information of the owner of the lost/stolen mobile phone on the website https://cer.gov.in and put the devices under surveillance.

The mobile phones were handed over in the presence of additional police commissioner Dr Mahesh Patil and deputy commissioner Ganesh Gawde. Among the mobile phones, 25 Apple iPhones, 35 OnePlus, 152 Vivo, 136 Oppo, 136 MI, 107 Samsung and 120 others were recovered. The satisfaction of getting the mobile phone back was visible on the face of the people.

