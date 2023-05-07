 Madhya Pradesh: Three miscreants held; motorcycles, mobile phones recovered in Sanawad
The police conducted special raids and arrested three miscreants.

Updated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants have been arrested by Sanawad police and stolen goods including motorcycles, mobile phones and a goat were recovered from them. They were arrested from different places in special raids.

As per details, inspector general (IG) of Police Indore Zone (Rural) Rakesh Gupta and deputy inspector general (DIG) Nimad range, Khargone Tilak Singh directed to curb incidents of rising crime including theft, snatch and loot. Following his directives, SP Dharmaveer Singh Yadav instructed all station-in-charges of the district to act tough against miscreants. The police conducted special raids and arrested three miscreants.

The arrested were identified as Rajesh (33), resident of Kumhar Mohalla, (Sanawad), Shahrukh Khan (25) and Abhishek Dongre (19) of Ektanagar. They were found indulged in criminal activities to meet expenses. The police have also recovered a goat worth Rs 10k, a motorcycle worth Rs 45k, three mobile phones worth Rs 28k. Their three accomplices are still at large and police have launched a manhunt to nab them. The police team led by Sanawad station-in-charge MR Romde played a key role in the arrests.

article-image

