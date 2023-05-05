Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad- Indore rly tracks work to be expedited

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Nimad-Malwa Rail Vikas Sangharsh Samiti met Railway Board chairman Anil Lahoti in Indore on Thursday and discussed grievances related to ongoing works. Delegation member Dr Rajendra Pallod demanded that passenger trains be started on Sanawad-Khandwa and Sanawad-Mathela tracks as CRS was complete. The remodelling work along Khandwa yard would be completed soon with operations of trains.

Tender for gauge conversion of Sanawad-Balwara track has been floated. Rakesh Gehlot reiterated demand for construction of over-bridge on both sides of Sanawad railway station to ease traffic condition on both sides. They also demanded a subway near culvert number 831 (Sanawad Moriya drain), direct train from Mhow/Indore to Ajmer (Rajasthan) and extension of Dehradun Express to Mhow/Indore.

They also handed over a memorandum to Western Railway GM Alok Mishra and DRM Ratlam Rajneesh Kumar. They also met MP Shankar Lalwani who urged official concerned to redress grievances at earliest. He also urged officials to expedite work along Khandwa- Indore railway track and Indore- Dahod railway track. Shyam Bhangaria, Rupesh Bhootra, Om Bansal, Manoj Soni and other members formed the delegation.

