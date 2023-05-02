 MP: MLA lays foundation stone of CM Sanjeevani Clinic in Sanawad
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone of Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic to be built at cost of Rs 43.2 lakh at Sut Mill ground in Sanawad town on Monday.

In his address, Birla said a committee comprising public representatives and local residents would be constituted for quality inspection of construction works.

Through, Chief Minister Sanjeevani scheme, the central and state government aimsáto provide improved medical and healthcare facilities to patients.

In order to provide protection of Sanjeevani Clinic, boundary wall would also be constructed at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, he added.

Earlier, MP representative Dinesh Sharma delivered a welcome speech and shed light on the Sanjeevani Clinic scheme. BJP leader Kamal Birla urged attendees to rise above party politics and contribute to the development of the city.

Municipal chief representative Inder Birla said that those agencies found to be doing sub-standard work would be blacklisted and continuous monitoring of development works would be done.

Municipal chief Sunita Birla, former MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki, chairperson of municipal construction committee Manjula Gurjar, municipal board Chief Rajesh Pal, councilor Pawan Ingla and a large number of residents were present.

