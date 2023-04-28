 MP: Peshwa Bajirao's death anniversary observed in Sanawad
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Memorial Foundation organised a programme to observe 283rd death anniversary of the Peshwa at his Samadhi Stahl in Raverkhedi village, Sanawad on Friday. Programme was inaugurated by garlanding the memorial of Bajirao Peshwa.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh union leader Radheshyam Patidar was the chief guest. Gurjar Samaj former president Premlal Chhaparia was the special guest. Ovesh Bahadur, Umar Bahadur and Usman Bahadur, the eighth generation of Bajirao Peshwa were also present.

Madhya Pradesh Yuva Aayog president Dr Nishant Khare said that battling skills of the great warrior Bajirao Peshwa were relevant and useful even today. Peshwa devoted his entire life to the establishment of the Hindu Kingdom, he said adding.

Foundation patron Shripad Avdhoot Swami shed light on the expansion and development plans of Bajirao Peshwa's Samadhi. A mass feast was organised after the function.

Department campaigner Dharmendra Gehlot, foundation president Laxmanrao Ingle, secretary Vivek Bhatore, MLA Sachin Birla, former MLA Hitendrasinh Solanki, Nagendra Muchala, Ritesh Patidar and others were also present.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders file complaint over ‘defamatory posts’ in Sanawad
article-image

