Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders file complaint over ‘defamatory posts’ in Sanawad

Following his social media posts, BJP workers started protesting in front of Sanawad police station, demanding stringent action against him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of BJP leaders and workers on Monday gathered at Sanawad police station to file complain against deputy Sarpanch for circulating defamatory posts against MLA on social media. Lokendra Gurjar, deputy sarpanch, Bhanbard village has been posting objectionable and defamatory posts against BJP MLA Sachin Birla as part of a planned conspiracy to defame the party. Hitting out at Gurjar for allegedly defaming party by social media posts, a written complaint was lodged at Sanwad police station.

Nagar Mandal president Rajesh Pal said that despite repeated warning, Gurjar didn’t refrain from posting defamatory content about MLA Birla on social media ie WhatsApp and Facebook and other sites. Following his social media posts, BJP workers started protesting in front of Sanawad police station, demanding stringent action against him.

Local leader Gajendra Upadhayay, MP representative Dinesh Sharma, rural mandal president Jay, SC-ST front mandal president Shanu Gusar and other party workers have demanded action against Gurjar.

