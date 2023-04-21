Madhya Pradesh: On suspicion of theft, man tied to pole, eluded from scene in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was tied to a pole on suspicion of stealing grains in Sanawad Mandi has managed to flee from clutches of farmers. A case was registered with Sanawad police station.

Gram arrivals in Krishi Upaj Mandi have sharply increased in the past few days. Farmers from different cities and districts are bringing their produce to Mandi for sale.

Similarly, a farmer named Vayudev of Ladanpur village (Khandwa) also throngs Mandi with 23 quintals of gram placed inside his truck on Friday, waiting for the auction process to begin.

Meanwhile, he caught a man named Ankit red-handed while stealing grains from a sack of grains placed inside a truck. The truck was actually carrying grains that had been harvested from the farm.

The farmers got hold of the thief and decided to tie him up with a pole. They waited for about 30 minutes for Mandi, police officials. Just when they untied him to take him to Mandi's office, he managed to escape from the scene.

On the basis of Mandi Inspector Bhagwat Singh Chauhan’s complaint, a case was registered. Additional SP Manish Khatri said that police have been checking CCTV footage. Further investigation into the matter is underway.