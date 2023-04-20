MP: Two villages come face-to-face over road construction in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhanbarad and Bodhgaon villagers have come face to face over construction of Bhanbard – Indiranagar - Bodhgaon Road.

Residents of Bodhgaon village have blocked construction work for the last eight days by erecting a tent in the middle of the under-construction road. On the other hand, residents of Bhanbard village too have put up tents demanding resumption of the construction work.

Residents of Bodhgaon village said that the construction survey of the road had been changed. Instead of laying a straight road on the regular route between Bhanbard and Bodhgaon, it was being connected to the road between Kalapathar and Bodhgaon by diverting it from the canal route. The villagers said that they were opposing the construction owing to the diversion.

They said that construction work would be allowed only if MLA Sachin Birla and officials gave assurance of construction of a 1.25-kilometre road connecting Bodhgaon directly

On the other hand, residents of Bhanbarad and Indiranagar villages said that the construction work of Bodhgaon-Indiranagar road was in progress in front of Bhanbarad Society via Indiranagar. That's why the road work should continue.

“We have no objection if a 1.25-kilometre road is built directly connecting Bodhgaon,” they said.

In this regard, MLA Sachin Birla said that residents of all three villages --- Bodhgaon, Bhanbard and Indiranagar were important. Approval was given for the construction of Bhanbarad-Indira Nagar-Bodhgaon road and hence its construction should continue and 1.25-kilometre road connecting Bodhgaon missed.

A letter has been written to Public Works Department and Chief Minister for construction of that road. As soon as road clearance is received. Road construction work would start. No village would be allowed to be deprived of road facilities.

Meanwhile, PWD’s SDOP BK Mahajan also visited the road construction site and discussed it with both sides.

Mahajan said that the road was being constructed on the basis of the survey. DCR was prepared for construction of canal-side road only. The canal was also approved for this. The two culverts of the canal were narrow and would be widened. The land was acquired by NVDA. The farmers along the canal had also approved for the construction of the road. The villagers demanding a new road should put up their points on the appropriate forum. “We will also prepare the estimate for the new road. After which the road will also be constructed if the order is received. Road construction work will start again in the next three to four days,” he said.

Read Also MP: Blockade creates traffic logjam in Sanawad