 MP: Blockade creates traffic logjam in Sanawad
Citizens demanded that the administration ban the entry of heavy vehicles and multi-axle trucks into the narrow railway crossing from 8 am to 8 pm or traffic jawans posted at the crossing throughout the day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 01:23 AM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Tens of vehicles from two wheelers to four-wheelers and from light to heavy vehicles were caught in traffic snarl on both sides of the railway crossing on Punasa Road in Sanawad.

Vehicles stranded for a long time and amidst scorching sun, the drivers trapped were seen cursing the administration. Due to the blockade, long queues of vehicles were seen on Punasa Road, Omkareshwar Road and Bus Stand Road. Drivers were stuck for a long time. Traffic on Indore-Ichhapur highway was also affected due to blockade at the railway crossing.

