MP: Bhoomi pujan done for Rs 44 crore Sanawad sewerage plant

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): District in-charge minister Kamal Patel on Friday announced the construction of the much-needed Khangaon – Khedi bridge and approach road during a programme organised here in Sanawad.

Minister Patel said, from now onwards people of Khangoan and Khedi do not need to stage protest to fulfil their demands as the government will build a bridge and approach road spending Rs 6.64 crores and this is our promise to the people. Minister also assured to sanction the required funds for Baswa bridge.

Patel made announcements at the bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Rs 44 crore sewerage plant project of Sanawad town here on Friday.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Patel along with Khandwa – Burhanpur MP Dnyaneshwar Patil and MLA Sachin Birla remembered Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s work on his birth anniversary.

MLA Birla apprised the minister in-charge about the problem of Khangaon-Khedi bridge and told that the construction of this bridge is very necessary. MLA and senior social worker of Khangaon Khedi, Bachchusinh Panwar demanded the speedy construction of the bridge and a one-kilometre-long approach road from the in-charge minister and also submitted a memorandum.

Acting on this, Patel assured that bridge and approach road would be constructed spending Rs 6.64 crores and the work of the bridge and approach road would start within a month.

MLA also placed the demand for the construction of Baswa bridge before the minister in charge. On this, the minister in-charge assured that funds would be sanctioned soon for the construction of the Baswa bridge.

The minister in charge said that the tender process for works worth Rs 5.33 crores has been completed for the development of Asia's second-largest Mirchi Mandi and the construction work will start soon.

Apart from this, an additional Rs 6 crore will be sanctioned in a month for the levelling of Mirchi Mandi land. The MP said that the benefits of public welfare schemes of the BJP governments of the Centre and the State are reaching the people. Many senior BJP leaders from the area were present during the programme.