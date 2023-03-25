MP: Burglar arrested with stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 1.4L in Sanawad

Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad police arrested a burglar from Patel Colony and recovered stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 1. 4 lakh.

As number of serious offences like dacoity, burglary rose marginally across Khargone district, IG Indore (Rural) Rakesh Gupta and DIG Khargone Range Tilak Singh had instructed police to nab the accused at the earliest.

Gayatri Bansal lodged a complaint stating that masked person barged into her house and decamped with gold jewellery when members were away. On the basis of complaint, a case under sections 457, 380 of the IPC was registered.

The police received a tip-off regarding the burglar. Acting promptly, police nabbed Kapil Bhilala, (25), of Anjangaon, Sanawad town under Bhikangaon police station. During interrogation, he allegedly accepted to the crime and revealed the place where stolen jewellery was stole.

