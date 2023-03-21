Madhya Pradesh: Two held for murder attempt in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were arrested for attempt to murder a local youth in Sanawad city under Khargone district. Probe is underway.

As number of serious offences like dacoity, extortion and murders has gone up marginally across Khargone, IG Indore (Rural) Rakesh Gupta and DIG Range Khargone Tilak Singh have instructed police to nab accused at the earliest. Following instructions, a team of police led by Sanawad SHO MR Romde nabbed two persons for attempted murder.

On March 19, police received information from civil hospital regarding one Narendra who had suffered injuries in attack with sharp-edged object. Acting promptly, a team was constituted and the two accused were arrested. They were identified as Gopal Chouhan, (20), of Dev Villa Colony and Shivam Joghe, (19), of Gurunanak Road. Knife (used in crime) and blood-stained clothes was recovered. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the duo.