Madhya Pradesh: Vatsalya Dham empowering underprivileged children, women in Sanawad

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Vatsalya Dham Gurukulam’ which is situated around Kothi village about eight kilometre away from Sanawad tehsil headquarters under Khargone district has been setting an example in empowering underprivileged children, women and conservation of mother nature. ‘Vatsalya Dham Gurukulam’, which is spread over 12 acres of land in the lap of nature, providing healing, refreshing and rejuvenating environment to the children. Empowering around 250 girl children by providing quality education, skill development and livelihood programmes, the gurukulam has classes from KG 1 to VIII.

It offers quality education along with discourses of Sanatan culture (Dharma). Earlier, Dham has fulfilled the dreams of 12 underprivileged girls by holding their wedding. Apart from this, cattle manure, made up of digested grass and grain is also prepared at the site in a bid to improve soil health.Organic fertilisers from plant- or animal-based materials are also prepared here for commercial use. These are prepared by women to achieve socio-economic self-reliance. The operator has been planning to introduce solar power in a bid to help the environment by purifying air and conserving water, lowering carbon emissions.

Founder Sakshi Didi said that a canal from Omkareshwar dam is passing through a large part of Dham. Some parts of Dham witness water logging due to fluctuation in water level. Concerned NVDA officials along with public representatives have been apprised of but the situation remains the same.

Read Also Indore: Sabzi mandi outside Collectorate to be shifted near Sanwad Nagar