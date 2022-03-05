Indore: Sabzi mandi outside Collectorate to be shifted near Sanwad Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sabzi mandi, or vegetable market, which used to be set up outside the Collectorate on the road from the Collectorate towards Lalbagh Palace will be now shifted to Hawkers’ Zone near Sanwad Nagar, instructed municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Saturday during her inspection of the Hawkers’ Zone.

During the inspection, commissioner Pal, in view of the traffic affected due to the roadside fruits and vegetable market and other shops on the road, gave the necessary instructions.

IMC officials said that the road from the Collectorate to Lalbagh is already too narrow for the traffic which passes through it daily.

“Due to the market set up on the footpaths and on the road, traffic gets heavily affected there. Daily traffic jams occur on the road and cause inconvenience to commuters,” said IMC official.

During the inspection by commissioner Pal, additional commissioner Bhavya Mittal and deputy commissioner Lata Agrawal, along with regional zonal officer OP Kushwaha, were present.

Space will be allocated to vendors

Pal instructed IMC officials to carry out a survey of the total number of vendors at the market and also initiate allocation work so that, with the proper procedure, the vendors get a place to trade and no conflict occurs between IMC and the vendors

Pal inspects old parking lot

During the inspection of the Collectorate Square area, the vacant land lying behind the old parking lot of the Collectorate near the square was also inspected by the commissioner.

She gave directions to the zonal officer to remove the encroachments there, along with the old vehicles parked in the parking and nearby areas.

Saturday, March 05, 2022