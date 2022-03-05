Indore: Swachh Survekshan 2022 likely to begin from next week in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has all set for Swachh Survekshan 2022 that is likely to be started from next week in the city.

The IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal took a review meeting on Swachh Survekshan 2022 in which all the Additional Commissioners and zonal officers were present. The meeting was held at the City Bus Office.

Addressing the meeting, Pal hinted that Swachh Survekshan 2022 could start from next week. She instructed the officials to remain alert and also ensure that the works should be done according to the guidelines and protocols of the survey.

She also reviewed preparation for 7 Star Rating, ODF Plus, Water Plus and other ratings in Swachh Survekshan-2022.

"It will be the responsibility of each zonal in-charge to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made according to the guidelines," Pal told the officials.



The important points for Swachh Survekshan 2022 discussed in meeting are below:

1- Dustbins separately for wet and dry waste must be commercial and official establishments.

2- To collect garbage from each shop and institution under door-to-door garbage collection mode.

3- At least one backline in each ward beautification work should be done with public participation.

4- C&D waste and debris should not be spread in any area

5- Cleanliness workers must come in uniform

6- on-site manufacturing of manure from wet waste

7- Sweeping in all areas is mandatory along with sweeping at night and mechanized sweeping

8- Washing and repair of litter bin

9- CTPT and urinals should be clean under all zones along with a proper arrangement of water, cleanliness, and light must be there.

ALSO READ Indore: Bullet owner fined Rs 2K

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:02 PM IST