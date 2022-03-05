Indore: Bullet owner fined Rs 2K

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Traffic Police on Friday fined a bullet that was designed with the army camouflage pattern.

Police said that the violator was going through the Anand Bazaar area where the police team stopped him and enquire about the vehicle.

“It was found that the bullet owner did not have any permission to use the camouflage colours and he has violated the registration permit rules,” said a police officer.

The police slapped fine of Rs 2,000 on owner, and told him to paint it black or any other permitted shade.

A team of traffic police also conducted a drive on the road from Guitar Square to Saket Square. They took action on vehicles which were parked on-road or in no parking zone on the road. The police asked shopkeepers to remove their hoardings and other things from the road and not let their customers park vehicles on road.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:33 AM IST