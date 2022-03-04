Indore: Madrasa renewal last date is March 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for renewal and recognition of madrassas for the academic session 2022-23 has been set to March 21, 2022. In a notice issued on Friday, the State Madrasa Board informed all the schools in the state.

District education office also floated the same notice among all the schools reminding them of the procedure to be followed for renewal.

The renewal and recognition application will be accepted online only, informed the notice. It added that to facilitate the process, the facility of online application is available on the MP Online Portal.

The necessary circulars and information regarding the application are available on the Madrasa Board's website www.mpmb.org and the Madrasa Board Portal of MP Online.

Madrasas will be required to submit a copy of the application along with all the documents to the Madrasa Board and District Education Officer office along with applying online.

“After applying, it will be necessary to submit a copy of all the documents to the Madrasa Board and the District Education Officer office,” the notice in Indore division read.

It added that if the application is not submitted within the time limit and a copy is not made available to the concerned office, then the entire responsibility of cancellation of registration will be with the director of the madrasa.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:40 PM IST