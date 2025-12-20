 Indore News: Class 5 And 8 Exam Schedule Out
Rajiya Shiksha Kendra issued the final schedule for Class 5 and Class 8 annual examinations. Director Harjinder Singh sent the directive to all district collectors regarding the 2025-26 academic session. The order applied to all government, recognised private, and aided schools, as well as registered madrasas. All assessments occurred between 14:00 and 16:30.

Saturday, December 20, 2025
Primary school assessment schedule

The examination for Class 5 followed a specific timeline for five subjects:

 * The first language paper including Hindi, English, Urdu, or Marathi occurred on 20 February.

 * Students sat for mathematics or music for the visually impaired on 21 February.

 * The second language examination took place on 23 February.

 * Environmental studies followed on 25 February.

 * The final paper for additional languages concluded on 26 February.

Middle school examination timeline

The schedule for Class 8 included six examination dates to cover the full curriculum:

 * Testing began with the first language on 20 February.

 * Mathematics and music papers followed on 21 February.

 * The second language assessment occurred on 23 February.

 * Science was scheduled for 25 February.

 * The third language examination took place on 26 February.

 * Social science concluded the series on 28 February.

Mandatory protocols and accessibility

The department enforced strict language selection rules. If a student chose Hindi, Urdu, or Marathi as a first language, English became the compulsory second language. Conversely, those who selected English as a first language took Hindi as their second. For class 8, those who opted for Urdu or Marathi as a first language were required to take Hindi as their third language.

In accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, the centre provided additional time and scribe facilities for disabled students. The administration confirmed that the exams proceeded even if the government declared local holidays during the period. Additional director Arun Singh digitally authorised the final documents.

