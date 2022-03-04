Indore agriculture college student lodges complaint of ragging with UGC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student of College of Agriculture, Indore has lodged a complaint of ragging with University Grants Commission (UGC).

The complaint has been lodged with the Anti-Ragging Helpline of UGC.

According to sources, UGC has forwarded the complaint to the college with direction to take the matter probed and submit the report.

The college administration has confirmed that they had received a complaint from the UGC and the same has been forwarded to the anti-ragging committee for investigation.

An official of the college stated that the name of the complainant has not been shared by the UGC so first they will trace him and then take his and other students.

“As per norms, UGC does not share the name of the complainant with institutions. Institutions themselves have to trace the ragging victim and then provide him/her security and take action against the accused,” explained Dr LK Tripathi, dean of student welfare, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:27 PM IST