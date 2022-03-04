Indore: Class XII girl dies under mysterious circumstances; know more about city crime updates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class XII girl died under mysterious circumstances in the Pardesipura area on Thursday. She had an exam on Wednesday. However, she was happy as her exam went well. The deceased has been identified as Muskan Indoria, 17, from Sarvhara Nagar. She was rushed to hospital after her condition deteriorated. Cops believe she consumed some poisonous substance as she was vomiting in the morning. Police are awaiting the autopsy report.

52-year-old man commits suicide by consuming poisonous substance

A 52-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his home in Malharganj on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Gaurishankar Sahu, a resident of Mehta Colony. The police are taking down the statements of his family members to know the cause of his suicide.

8 injured after truck hits two bikes, car in Rajendra Nagar

Eight people were injured after a truck hit two bikes and a car in Rajendra Nagar on Thursday. The police have seized the truck and started a search for the truck driver. According to Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Amrita Solanki, the incident took place on AB Road around 10.30 pm. A truck coming from Bhanwarkuan area first hit two bikes and, later, hit the car. After being hit by the truck, the car rammed into a tree on the roadside. The injured have been sent to hospital.

52-year-old man killed after being hit by a truck in Banganga areaA 52-year-old man, Radheshyam, was killed after he was hit by a truck in the Banganga area on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the incident took place at Narwal. The truck driver fled the scene. Radheshyam was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started a search for him.

