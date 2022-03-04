Bhopal: 225 MP natives returned from Ukraine so far

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than two hundred students native of Madhya Pradesh have so far returned home from the war-torn nation Ukraine, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ahead of the cabinet meeting.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 225 students from Madhya Pradesh who were stranded in Ukraine have returned till Thursday morning.

He said, “The Residential Commissioner of Madhya Pradesh government in Delhi is coordinating the return of students to the state with the union ministry. I had also gone to New Delhi to discuss and review the safe return of our students.”

The state government had also issued an order for the respective district administration to meet the families of the students who are stuck in the war-ravaged nation and boost their spirits.

Chouhan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in bringing back the Indian citizens trapped in Ukraine in the war situation safely.

Chouhan said that arrangements have been made to accommodate the students of Madhya Pradesh returning to New Delhi and Mumbai at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, Madhyanchal and other places.

Khargone’s Ayushi Patel, the fifth-year MBBS student in Chernivetsi, says, “Returning home is a relief. I can still hear the sirens and the rattle of bombs. I am lucky that I escaped the war. Now, all I want is the war ends and we return to our universities to complete our degree.”

“We had a tough time reaching the border from inside of the country. But, after we came on the other side, the Indian government helped us in reaching our home,” she adds.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:08 AM IST