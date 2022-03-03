Bhopal: Woman raped at farmhouse, case registered

Bhopal (MadhyaPradesh): A 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man at farmhouse in Ratibad locality, sources said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Nishtatpura locality, lodged a complaint at Nishatpura police station.

The police have registered a case and transferred the case diary to Ratibad police station for further investigation, as the incident took place there.

According to reports, the woman used to work at a farmhouse in the Ratibad area, where she befriended a person identified as Usman. Usman runs a vehicle repairing workshop near the farmhouse.

The woman said in her complaint to police that Usman came to the farmhouse when she was alone and raped her. He threatened the victim and raped her on many occasions.

