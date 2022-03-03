Bhopal: IPS Sudhir Saxena will be next DGP of MP, announces Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that senior IPS officer Sudhir Saxena will be next Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh.

The centre government on Wednesday repatriated Saxena, a 1987 batch IPS officer to his parent cadre at the state government’s request.

The order to the effect dated March 2, 2022 was issued by the Government of India’s secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Soon after the order, it had evident that Saxena would be appointed as the next chief of the Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the incumbent DGP Vivek Johri is going to retire in the next few days.

Recently, Sudhir Kumar Saxena’s name did the rounds in the social media as the new DGP of the state. However, then, the Home department contradicted the post in the social media and said a high level discussion was going on the appointment of the new DGP.

As per officials, Saxena is likely to come to Bhopal on Thursday.

