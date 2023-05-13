Thane: Husband, paramour held after wife's suicide

Representative Image

Thane: A 49-year-old man and his paramour have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, said the Kalyan's Bazar Peth police. The civil engineer ended her life by consuming rat poison on Thursday.

Quoting the complaint filed by the woman's 21-year-old daughter, Assistant Inspector Deepali Wagh said, “The wife had also threatened to kill herself if the man didn't end the affair. However, he continued the relationship and told the woman that she can go ahead with the suicide. Even the paramour told the deceased that she would not end the relationship with the latter's husband.”