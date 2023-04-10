Mira-Bhayandar: Parking contractor on MBMC radar for fleecing bikers outside Mira Road railway station

Hundreds of commuters who park their two-wheelers at the parking space outside the Mira Road railway station are being cheated everyday by the private collection agent appointed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

The matter came to light when social activist Krishna Gupta parked his two-wheeler at the pay-and park facility on Saturday night, initially he was charged ₹24 for using the facility for 12 hours and when he came back after 17 hours he was asked to pay an additional amount of ₹24.

Contractor refuses digital payment

This despite the fact that the contractor is obliged to charge ₹20 and ₹25 as parking fees for 12 hours and 24 hours respectively. “I was forced to pay ₹48 to park my two-wheeler for 17 hours. However as per the rate structure approved by the civic administration, the contractor can charge only ₹25 to allow parking for 24 hours.

Moreover, the contractor not only issued receipts which indicates his fearlessness against any type of action but flatly refused to accept digital payments while insisting for cash,” said Gupta who immediately registered a complaint with the municipal commissioner.

Action will be taken if contractor found guilty

“Yes, we are in receipt of the complaint. Our team will soon conduct an enquiry and if the contractor is found guilty of overcharging or violating any other contract terms, strict action will be taken.” confirmed deputy municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple.

Three-year contract signed with Ashutosh Enterprises

The MBMC has inked a three-year contract with Ashutosh Enterprises allowing collection of parking fees on a plot measuring 2940 square meters (earmarked for 1200 vehicles at a time) located outside the Mira Road railway station. Overcharging for parking is against the terms and conditions of the contract, and if found guilty, the contractor could face termination and a fine.

With no other option in sight, the helpless citizens end up paying more than double of the actual rates approved by the MBMC.

