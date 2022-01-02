Mira Bhayandar: MBMC plans to widen scope of paid parking in twin city

After facing stiff opposition from the ruling governance for its controversial decision of bringing designated parking spaces in residential and commercial buildings under the umbrella of property tax, the cash strapped Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in yet another desperate attempt to augment its revenue generation has now planned to widen the net of paid parking in open public spaces in the twin city.

In the first phase of its paid parking policy, the civic administration has identified twelve spots to extend parking facilities for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles.

As of now, there are very few parking lots in the twin-city. Since most of them are located in the vicinity of both railway stations, the annual revenue from parking fees has been limited to just a few lakh rupees for the civic administration.

“The civic administration expects additional revenue amounting more than Rs 8.45 crore every year by creating twelve new paid parking lots. Private agencies will be appointed to collect parking fees.” confirmed deputy municipal commissioner, Ravi Pawar.

At present, there was a lot of haphazard parking across many areas in the twin-city and the civic administration believes that increasing paid parking facilities will lead to disciplined traffic and smooth vehicular movement on roads. The tax department has identified the 12 parking spots after conducting an extensive survey.

Apart from this, the civic administration is also contemplating starting a parking hub for heavy motor vehicles at the land earmarked for a truck terminus at Ghodbunder. This will also augment revenue for the civic body, said an official.

Notably, the MBMC is staring at an acute financial crisis as a major part of funds have been routed to spend on enhancing medical infrastructure and to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:18 PM IST