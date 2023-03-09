Mira-Bhayandar: Cops collect ₹20 lakh as fine from 3471 motorists for illegal parking in last two months

FPJ

The traffic control department (Kashimira unit) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has collected fines amounting more than ₹20 lakh from 3471 motorists in the first two months of the year for illegal parking.

While 1959 cases fetched ₹12.30 lakh as fines in January-2023, the traffic cops fined 1512 motorists to net ₹8.35 lakh in February. The total collections in both these months collectively stands at ₹20,65,500 lakh.

Traffic department ropes in private agency

Apart from using jammers, the traffic department has roped in a private agency which has provided five towing vehicles and manpower. Wrong parking attracts fines amounting ₹500 in addition to towing charges of ₹200 for bikes and ₹300 for cars and three-wheelers. Heavy vehicles are slapped with fines amounting ₹1,200 which includes ₹500 penalty and ₹700 towards towing charges.

The teams led by a traffic constable move around in the twin-city to tow away vehicles parked in no-parking zones or creating obstacles for the traffic movement in congested areas. The towing charges for bikes and cars will be ₹200 and ₹300 respectively in addition to ₹500 penalty that will be slapped for wrong parking. Presently, there are only two yards in Mira Road to keep the towed vehicles.

Aim is to discourage motorists from illegal, wrong parking trends

“Our aim is to discourage motorists from illegal and wrong parking trends on city roads.” said police inspector (traffic) Devidas Handore.

However, motorists have questioned the rationale behind the drive as the administration has failed to provide basic parking facilities in the twin-city.

“There are barely any designated parking areas in the crowded parts of the city so where do the authorities expect people to park their vehicles,” said Rajiv Chauhan, an irate motorist whose car was towed away from outside a hospital.

Meanwhile the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has planned paid parking options in open public spaces. 12 new parking spots have been identified after an extensive survey.