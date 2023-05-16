Mira Bhayandar: New smart dress code for MBMC school students | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: After implementing various measures to enhance existing facilities and launching technology-driven initiatives, such as digital classrooms, to provide students with a high-quality learning experience, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to revise the dress code for its students to align with privately-operated educational institutions in the twin-city.

Over the past three years, the municipal-run schools witnessed a significant decline, with student numbers dropping from 10,500 in 2019 to 6,429 in 2021, accompanied by a concerning increase in dropout rates.

New uniform - Bright yellow checked shirts and dark blue pants

However, consistent efforts resulted in a rise to 7,248 students last year, and the introduction of e-classrooms led to a notable 11% surge (777 new admissions), bringing the total student count across 36 schools to 8,025. Despite these improvements, students have been wearing the same dull-coloured uniforms for over a decade. From the upcoming academic session, the uniform colours will be changed to bright yellow checked shirts and dark blue pants.

"In addition to refining existing facilities, we regularly introduce new initiatives to foster an education-friendly environment and bridge the gap between civic-run schools and privately-operated educational institutions, ensuring our students are not left behind in any way," stated Dilip Dhole, the civic chief. Dhole has issued clear instructions to education officers to ensure that all students receive their uniforms, shoes, books, and other educational materials before the commencement of the new academic session.

Unfortunately, due to the negligence of education department officials, it has become an annual tradition to distribute new uniforms to students months after schools reopen in June. Currently, there are 36 municipal schools that provide education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, and semi-English modes, catering primarily to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.