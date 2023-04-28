Mira-Bhayandar: Illegal schools in twin-city under scanner

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched a survey to ascertain if any unauthorised schools are operating in the twin-city. Last year, MBMC’s education department had closed down seven schools that were found to be operating without any permission.

Five teams deputed to conduct detailed survey

Education officer Sonali Matekar said five teams comprising teachers and other staffers attached to the cluster resources centre (CRC) have been deputed to conduct a detailed survey within a week. They will survey localities in their respective jurisdictions and those found to be operating illegally would be issued notices ordering immediate closure.

Know the rule:

As per rules, all schools sanctioned by the state government or other boards are mandated to get their names registered with the MBMC’s education department. Apart from slapping a one-time penalty amounting to ₹1 lakh under section 18(5) of the Education Act 2009, and additional daily fines for those who defy the closure orders, the education department is also empowered to initiate criminal proceedings under the Indian Penal Code.

The education department has appealed to citizens to pass information on the helpline number 022-28149042. There are a total of 370 registered educational institutions, including 36 schools run by the MBMC, in the twin-city. Admitting children to illegal schools is risky as students may not end up getting permissions to appear for state board and government exams.