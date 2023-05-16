Mira Bhayandar: Labourer falls to death from 9th floor of under-construction high-rise, 3 booked | Photo: Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old labourer died after falling off the ninth floor of an under-construction high-rise in Kashimira on Sunday afternoon. Three people including the builder, contractor and site supervisor, attached to the construction firm, have been booked for negligence causing death, police said. However, no arrests have been made so far.

According to the police, the mishap was reported from Krishna Prestige- a high rise tower being constructed in Kashimira at around 3:30 pm on Sunday.

No safety protocol at place on construction site

The deceased identified as- Premchand Hargane Ram (48), who worked as a carpenter, apparently lost balance while removing bamboo scaffolds which were used to support the cement concrete roof slab and came crashing on the ground from the ninth floor. Apart from suffering multiple fractures, Premchand who stayed in a hutment at the construction site, sustained severe head injury and succumbed while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital at around 9:15 pm the same day.

It is alleged that the deceased was not wearing a safety belt which is mandatory for every labourer working on high-rises, nor were there safety nets at the spot where he fell. “We have registered an offence against the builder, contractor and site supervisor under section 304 (a) for causing death due to negligence. While the site supervisor has been identified as- Nikhil Mulu Mandal (50)- a resident of Nallasopara, process was on to check the documents of the building to ascertain the names of the builder and contractor,” said investigating officer- PSI Deshmukh. The incident has once again brought to the fore the gross negligence and lackadaisical attitude on the part of builders in not ensuring the safety of workers who work on the high-rises.