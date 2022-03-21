Mumbai: Labour falls to death from under-construction site, contractor booked for negligence

The Vile Parle Police have booked a contractor in connection to the death of a 20-year-old labourer who fell to death from the sixth floor of an under-construction building. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 20, at around 3.30 am, when the deceased, Mohankumar Mehta (20), was working on the sixth floor of an under-construction building at Vile Parle. While working, Mehta was allegedly not provided any safety harness or belts or even a helmet for his security and he fell to his death from the sixth floor of the structure.

Soon after the fall, Mehta was rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Mehta's brother, a chef, was informed and the incident, who came to the spot and lodged a complaint against the contractor Kantilal Ganji Patel for failing to provide any safety measures to the labourers and no nets were set up to ensure that nobody falls from the under-construction structure, which led to Mehta's death.

Acting on the complaint of Mehta's brother, a case of causing death due to negligence was registered against Patel and he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are investigating the matter and further probe is underway.

Last week, a 28-year-old painter fell from the scaffolding of the third floor while working on a Malad-based building. In that case, too, the police had booked the contractor for causing death due to negligence.

